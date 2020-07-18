Head to Head Survey: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Castle Biosciences and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.02%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 14.27 $5.28 million ($0.81) -53.07 Centogene $54.64 million 4.37 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -8.23

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Centogene on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

