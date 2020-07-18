HeartBout (HB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,463.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $82,993.79 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

