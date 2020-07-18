HEAT Market Capitalization Reaches $817,182.09 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, HEAT has traded 23% higher against the dollar. HEAT has a total market cap of $817,182.09 and $2.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.01887584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00187818 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,778,359 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

