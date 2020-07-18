Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,594.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Helpico has a total market cap of $660.70 and $10,594.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico Coin Trading

Helpico can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

