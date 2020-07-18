Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has $59.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HES. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Hess stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 84.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

