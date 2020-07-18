Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $32.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Sunday, May 31st.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,997. The company has a market cap of $689.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.04. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $15,673,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

