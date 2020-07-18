ImageCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.29 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $446,628.38 and approximately $2.29 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,960,041 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.