indaHash (IDH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,876.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Exrates and Tidex.

About indaHash

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Exrates, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

