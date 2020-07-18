Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 145,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,345,875.00.

NET stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 5,935,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.42. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit