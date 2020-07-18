Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 145,500 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,688,770.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,345,875.00.

NET stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 5,935,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.42. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

