Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 6,182 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,329,315.46.

NYSE:W traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

