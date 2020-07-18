Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 2.2% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01887128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00186427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.