IOST (IOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.56 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Upbit. IOST has a market cap of $88.28 million and approximately $32.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.04956498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Livecoin, ABCC, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitMax, Upbit, Bithumb, BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitrue, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Zebpay, Bitkub, Koinex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, DragonEX, WazirX, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Binance, DDEX, DigiFinex, Coineal, IDAX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, CoinZest and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

