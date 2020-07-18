JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.98.

NASDAQ JD opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JD.Com by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

