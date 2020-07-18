JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $139.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 905,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,996,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

