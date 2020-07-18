KeyCorp Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $325.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Coupa Software stock opened at $303.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -224.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $314.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,895 shares of company stock worth $44,494,980. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

