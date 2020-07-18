Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.10

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Kryll has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $8,624.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

