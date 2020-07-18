Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BTIG Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.