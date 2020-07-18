Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCMLY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

