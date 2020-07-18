LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Raised to $134.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target increased by CL King from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LCII. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.72. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.