LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.0668

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $2.66 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01886149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,318,965 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.