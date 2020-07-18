LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01886110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX, KuCoin, Bitrue and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

