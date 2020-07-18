Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $51,582.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, HADAX, Allbit, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

