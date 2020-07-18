Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,101.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $298,926.27 and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.02571017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

