Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and JD.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% JD.Com 0.99% 8.19% 2.59%

This table compares Match Group and JD.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.64 $431.13 million $4.53 20.25 JD.Com $82.86 billion 1.09 $1.75 billion $0.68 91.37

JD.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Match Group. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.Com has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and JD.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 JD.Com 0 4 18 0 2.82

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. JD.Com has a consensus price target of $54.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than JD.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of JD.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, value-added fulfillment, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, merchants, and other partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers. Additionally, the company offers online-to-offline solutions, as well as online and in-person payment options and customer services. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its Website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2018, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in 7 cities; and 550 warehouses in 81cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

