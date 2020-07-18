MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Coinrail, CPDAX and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.83 or 0.04894759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031927 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, DEx.top, Cashierest, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinrail, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

