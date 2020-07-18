MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,165.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.02562576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.02458052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00465397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00750683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00065931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00641720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014505 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

