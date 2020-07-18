MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits One Day Volume of $38,283.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $38,283.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

