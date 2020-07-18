Mercury (MER) Tops One Day Volume of $1,078.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $603,651.72 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.01887685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

