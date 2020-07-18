MetaHash (MHC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.76 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $1.76 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,135,784,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,530,469 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

