MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Tops $94,753.49

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $94,753.49 and $217.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 113,054,587 coins and its circulating supply is 63,287,269 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

