Monetha (MTH) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.43 million and $221,152.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

