Monolith (TKN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $13,521.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003444 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.