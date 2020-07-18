Morgan Stanley Cuts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $10.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,301,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.