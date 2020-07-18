Morgan Stanley Cuts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $10.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,301,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.