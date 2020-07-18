Morgan Stanley Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $11.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of MGNX opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.84. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $465,265. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

