Morgan Stanley Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $121.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,161. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $74,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,182,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $15,640,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Myokardia by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,535,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

