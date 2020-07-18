MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.78. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $159.40.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 9.93%.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

