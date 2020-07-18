Nano Trading Down 2.5% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, CoinEx and Nanex. Nano has a market capitalization of $131.74 million and $4.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.02569887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02449298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00463435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00743243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00643560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014601 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, Koinex, Gate.io, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Nanex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.