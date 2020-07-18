Narrative (NRVE) Hits Market Cap of $65,308.21

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Narrative has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market cap of $65,308.21 and $7.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

