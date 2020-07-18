National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 2,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

