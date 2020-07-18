NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $87,592.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000596 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028388 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,123,635 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

