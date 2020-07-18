Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,861.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $76,334.76 and approximately $11,861.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

