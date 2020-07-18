Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.63 ($62.50).

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting €62.45 ($70.17). The company had a trading volume of 146,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 55.91. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($83.54).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.