Nestree Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $50.27 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,199.89 or 1.00380666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00128176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006152 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,128,767 tokens. Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

