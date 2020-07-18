Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 54.9% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 54.9% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $52,447.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000844 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00403575 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,040,287 coins and its circulating supply is 55,961,387 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.