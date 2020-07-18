Nexty Tops 24 Hour Volume of $463.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $463.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexty has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.