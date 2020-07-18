Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $399,413.54 and approximately $458.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.01887244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

