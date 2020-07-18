Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after buying an additional 1,856,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 709,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after buying an additional 616,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,729. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

