Novacoin Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $433,783.51 and $820.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,214.80 or 1.00691951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119332 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006248 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

