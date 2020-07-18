Ondori Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ondori has a market cap of $3.46 million and $2.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000844 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00403460 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

