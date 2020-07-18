OracleChain Price Tops $0.0270 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $809,674.15 and approximately $16,929.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

